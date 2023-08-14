Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign has been such a non-starter that it’s easy to forget about another thing that’s going terribly for him: his bizarre war with The Walt Disney Company. For the last year-and-a-half, the Florida governor has been trying to use the powers of his office to punish his state’s biggest employer, all because they didn’t like some of his bigoted policies. But now, in an unexpected twist — that arrives as his run for president appears to be toast — he’s claiming he’s over all that now.

Ron DeSantis says he’s “moved on” from his fight with Disney. (Video: CNBC) pic.twitter.com/NZzz6WN1oy — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 14, 2023

As per Mediaite, DeSantis did a new sit-down with CNBC’s Brian Sullivan. During their chat, DeSantis did what he hasn’t done in a long time: sing the praises of Disney.

“Look, my wife and I, we got married at Walt Disney World. And so it’s not like we’re opposed,” DeSantis said, adding that he and his team have “appreciated working with them over the years.” His advice, though, would be to “go back to what you did well,” which presumably not making movies with the the acknowledgment that LGBTQIA+ people exist.

As it stands, though, Disney and DeSantis are not getting along well, to put it mildly. Indeed, Disney is suing the state of Florida over DeSantis’ antics. Asked about that, DeSantis asserted that he’s “basically moved on” from a feud he’s kept going since spring 2022.

DeSantis even argued that “they’re going to lose that lawsuit. He then advised them to “drop” it, which definitely doesn’t sound like someone who’s had a string of bad luck begging for a much-needed win.

The presidential hopeful then went back to extoling the virtues of Florida, after months of screwing over taxpayers with an ill-advised fight over gay rights: