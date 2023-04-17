After being publicly humiliated in his attempt to take control of the special land agreement where Disney World sits in Florida — and trashed by returning CEO Bob Iger — pudding cup enthusiast Ron DeSantis is pursuing a new avenue to punish the entertainment giant for opposing his “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Confirming reports that he’s now focused on the land next to Disney, DeSantis revealed during a press conference on Monday that he’s exploring all kinds of options of what the state could put on the land. Options like, let’s say, a prison perhaps because why not go full Lex Luthor in your all-out war against a cartoon mouse?

DeSantis openly speculating about what the state could build next to Walt Disney World: “Someone even said, maybe you need another state prison…” pic.twitter.com/dlZ2r2OAqZ — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 17, 2023

Via Raw Story:

“And so, you know, it’s like, okay, kids, I mean, people have said, you know, maybe, maybe have another, maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusement parks.” “Someone even said, like, maybe you need another state prison,” DeSantis added. “Who knows? I mean, I just think that the possibilities are endless.”

While all of this might seem diabolical, DeSantis also admitted that he didn’t even realize the state controlled the nearby land until just recently.

“So if you look at this whole special district, well, Disney Corporation obviously owns a lot of it, but the district owns other land,” DeSantis told a crowd of reporters. “And you know, quite frankly, I wasn’t even thinking about that land.”

Of course, it remains to be seen how voters will respond to a governor who’s willing to sabotage the largest employer in his state and kneecap a significant portion of the state economy while he’s at it. America just had a vindictive president, do we really want to go through that again?

(Via Raw Story)