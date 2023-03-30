Disney World Mickey Mouse
People Are Loving That Disney Slipped A Clause Involving King Charles III Into Their DeSantis Agreement That Blocks Him From Ever Taking Over Their Land

On Wednesday, a gang of Ron DeSantis cronies were in for a rude awakening. The quintet who were set to take over Disney’s Florida land held their first meeting, which is when they learned that an agreement found a way to strip them of any real power. It was a brilliant case of checkmate by Disney honcho Bob Iger and his legal team. But maybe the funniest aspect was buried deep in the document.

As per the BBC, lawyers for Disney and the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which had up till this week served as the governing district of Disney’s Florida property, had found a way to circumvent DeSantis, who was enraged that the company didn’t hate LGBTQIA+ people. They signed an agreement that greatly reduced their power, handing it over to Disney instead.

But that’s not all they did. Surely recognizing that DeSantis and team could seize power later down the line, they added a clause that would keep their mitts off the company for…well, for forever. The clause stated that the declaration will last until “twenty one (21) years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III.”

King Charles III is still spry in his mid-70s, but the agreement doesn’t last until his death. It lasts until the “last survivor of the descendants” of the soon-to-be-coronated king. Even the relatively young DeSantis won’t be around then.

The clause — an extra eff-you to the governor who retaliated against the company — produced a lot of gasps on social media.

There was also some confusion about the clause’s language. Did it mean Charles III’s immediate descendants?

Or did it mean all of his descendants. If so, that would be a while.

Anyway, when Iger and team made a fool of Ron DeSantis, it was huge Florida news. Few imagined it would be eclipsed by the state’s most famous resident getting indicted.

