Unlike Charlie Puth, Ron DeSantis is not hungies.

A one-second video of the “worst presidential candidate” ever went viral over the weekend. In it, DeSantis says “mmm… hungwee” after being presented with a hamburger in a restaurant. Sadly, it’s not real. If it was, he would have ordered a meatball sub, not a burger. Forbes reports that “the video is actually from a series called Bad Lip Reading, where videos are edited to make the audio more humorous. For example, that same edited video, which is available on YouTube, shows DeSantis appearing to say ‘this is disgusting’ and ‘should we dance?’ when walking into a small town diner.”

You can watch the original video here.

The clip might be fake, but the fact that people believed it’s real is not a good sign for DeSantis and his chance of becoming the next president. For one thing, he’s a deeply weird individual, even by politician standards. Also, DeSantis is trailing Donald Trump by 20 percent — in his home state of Florida. He’s threatening to shut things down “if we don’t see a bump in the polls.”

Trump is favored by 49 percent of Republicans, with DeSantis currently in a distant second place with 21 percent, according to an average of polls by FiveThirtyEight. Nationally, among Americans of all political leanings, most people dislike DeSantis with 45 percent saying they dislike him, and just 35 percent saying they like him, according to the latest polling average.

DeSantis is “hungwee” for your support. But he’ll have to settle for mockery.

It’s awesome that a one second video is going to tank an entire presidential campaign lol pic.twitter.com/jFP60JZm0s — Mr. Face of the Franchise (@tinylittlehomie) July 16, 2023

Her: you must be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying “mmm hungwee” if you think we fuckin. me:

pic.twitter.com/I5zxoS9NZV — guy a little too eager to show you nudes of his gf (@websiteidi0t) July 16, 2023

I didn’t get the big deal about this. That’s because I was watching it with the sound off. https://t.co/9LUWb7Gio7 — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) July 16, 2023

This video accidentally went on loop in my pocket for 30 seconds in the elevator and I had no idea what the hell was going on. https://t.co/kj7qWgiUT3 — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) July 17, 2023

this is like the funniest video ever to me i cannot stop watching it https://t.co/I8BN9GDGlQ — joy🏳️‍⚧️ (@illjoy_) July 17, 2023

unnnnnh hungwy

gang gang

*purs*

gang gang

unnnnnh hungwy

where woke goes to die

unnnnnh hungwyhttps://t.co/Ix98YxOtCZ — Cullen Crawford (@HelloCullen) July 15, 2023

Just turned my volume on to play this in the backseat of this lyft and I think I’m about to get a 1 star passenger rating https://t.co/UCWkBoiFNY — sʜᴀʀᴛɪɴ sᴄᴏʀsᴇsᴇ (@EmmaTolkin) July 16, 2023

the more i learn about this guy, the more he’s like a little alien https://t.co/juZqaygcs5 — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) July 15, 2023

(Via Forbes)