Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is running for president in 2024 and his chief rival is a man who might just be campaigning from inside a prison cell next year. And yet, of the two men, it’s the guy who has an unexplainable beef with a cartoon mouse that has earned the title of the “worst presidential candidate ever seen” by a prominent member of his own party.

DeSantis graced Fox News earlier this week to share more about his plans for governing should he make it to the White House. The brave pizza defender regurgitated some of his favorite right-wing buzzwords like “woke ideology” while explaining why he’d gut the Department of Education, the Department of Energy, and maybe even the IRS. He promised to get rid of initiatives like DEI and CRT, but how he’d make paying taxes less liberal, we’re still not sure.

Unfortunately for DeSantis, no matter how many times he says the word “woke” in conversation, many Republican insiders still view him as a weak challenger to not just Trump, but President Joe Biden as well. When sharing the Fox News interview on Twitter, longtime Republican strategist Jeff Timmer — who worked on Ohio Governor John Kasich’s 2016 presidential campaign — named DeSantis the “worst presidential candidate” he’s ever seen.

“It’s like he’s been assembled from the discarded spare parts of Bobby Jindal, Bill de Blasio, Rick Perry, and Scott Walker,” Timmer wrote while quote-tweeting the video.

What DeSantis needs to do to get his own party members to like him is still a bit of a mystery. Maybe adding a couple more words to his vocabulary would help? Learning how to laugh like a human being? Getting a personality? Or growing just enough of a spine to stand up to the dehydrated human orange that’s been hurling childish nicknames your way for the past year? Just a few suggestions, Ronnie.