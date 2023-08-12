Ron DeSantis was once the great, very white hope for the post-Trump GOP. Then Trump, who had a very bad end to 2022, came back with a vengeance — all while being repeatedly indicted. The former president may still be going to jail, which could pave the way for the current Florida governor to take his spot. But until that maybe happens, which it very well might not, Meatball Ron has to do things like stroll through crowds informing him that they want someone else.

Gov. Ron DeSantis walks through a crowd chanting “We love Trump” and “We want Trump” pic.twitter.com/IBjOWcEH1i — Lalee Ibssa (@LaleeIbssa) August 12, 2023

As per Mediaite, DeSantis joined a number of other far right figures, including the big guy himself, at this weekend’s Iowa State Fair. DeSantis is trailing Trump by double digits, and to drive that home he got the pleasure of witnessing the throngs chanting “We love Trump” and “We want Trump.”

At one point DeSantis was grilling some burgers while Trump’s private jet flew encircled overhead.

Trump already overshadowing DeSantis at the Iowa state fair, as the crowd turns away from DeSantis event to watch Trump’s plane encircle overhead pic.twitter.com/nsMo3WpKZO — Joyce Koh (@JoyceKohTV) August 12, 2023

There was another plane mishap on Saturday, featuring a plane that bore a sign telling the charm-handicapped governor to “be likeable.”

An airplane is flying over the Iowa State Fair with a sign that reads: “Be Likeable, Ron!” DeSantis will speak at the fair in less than an hour. pic.twitter.com/yAX1J2tPwZ — Adam Wren (@adamwren) August 12, 2023

DeSantis may be beating other candidates — including an ex-vice president Trump almost got killed — but he could sure use a win these days. On Friday during a campaign stop also in the Hawkeye State, he got treated to some people calling him “Pudding Fingers,” a reference to one of the more embarrassing alleged tidbits about him.

(Via Mediaite)