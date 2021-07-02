Typically when we write about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, it has to do with one of the poor decisions he has made. Like calling for flags in the Sunshine State to be lowered following the death of bloviating monster Rush Limbaugh, declaring the WWE an “essential” business, or requiring cruise ships to allow unvaccinated passengers aboard. On Thursday, however, he did something wholly unexpected by praising President Joe Biden.

Biden spent the bulk of the day in Surfside, just above Miami Beach, where he met with first responders and families of the residents and victims of last week’s deadly condominium collapse. During a briefing later in the day, DeSantis publicly thanked the president for the support he has given the governor and Miami-Dade County in their search and rescue efforts and noted how Biden had “recognized the severity of this tragedy from day one.” He added that:

“This is the first response in Florida’s history outside of a hurricane where all of our urban search-and-rescue teams were mobilized. So, they’ve been going in and out of the rubble, searching, trying to find people, trying to rescue people, at a minimum trying to identify anyone who may be deceased to bring closure to the families, which is very important, but they’re tired. … This is grueling.”

While it seemed like a genuine show of appreciation—and very well could be—some people noted that DeSantis, who isn’t known for his frequent bouts of heaping praise on people, is also in the midst of a tiff with Donald Trump, of whom he’s been a vocal supporter. And one can’t help but wonder if his commendations of the Biden administration weren’t partly meant for Trump to hear. The issue at hand is the former president’s decision to go forward with a rally he has scheduled for this weekend in Sarasota, Florida. The Washington Examiner reports that DeSantis made “a direct plea” to Trump’s camp to reschedule their event, as the state mourns the tragedy.

An unnamed Florida Republican said that “the governor is getting tested here as to how far he’s going to be pushed before he breaks ranks with President Trump. And he has to be very careful because this is Trump country. The base loves the president. But they equally love Ron. It’s a showdown going on right now.”

As for where the anonymous source stood on the matter of Trump going ahead with his event as planned? They said he needs to “read the room.”

(Via Washington Examiner)