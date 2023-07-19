In yet another campaign blunder for Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor used a very unfortunate choice of words while talking to CNN’s Jake Tapper. When asked about his electability as he continues to struggle in the polls, DeSantis touted winning the governor race before saying, “the proof is in the pudding.” If your eyes just went wide, so did everyone’s on social media.

DeSantis on whether moving further to the right makes him less electable: I don’t think it’s true. The proof is in the pudding pic.twitter.com/p5Ar6jglKz — Acyn (@Acyn) July 18, 2023

Since March, DeSantis has been plagued by a now-viral report that claims the Florida governor is a ravenous, if not gross eater who once allegedly ate a pudding cup with his fingers.

“He would sit in meetings and eat in front of people, always like a starving animal who has never eaten before… getting sh*t everywhere,” a former DeSantis staffer told The Daily Beast, who broke the now infamous pudding cup story:

Enshrined in DeSantis lore is an episode from four years ago: During a private plane trip from Tallahassee to Washington, D.C., in March of 2019, DeSantis enjoyed a chocolate pudding dessert—by eating it with three of his fingers, according to two sources familiar with the incident.

Despite DeSantis’ attempt to deny the viral anecdote (while doing the creepiest laugh ever), the governor has been plagued by pudding cup jokes for nearly four months now. Thanks to his latest slip of the tongue, that situation probably isn’t going to improve any time soon.

You can see people having a field day on Twitter below:

Ron talking about pudding reminds me about something but I just can't put my finger(s) on it 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/mwKzc6FVEs — Sean Holland (@sth85) July 18, 2023

His Effing fingers are in the Effing pudding – that's what's in the pudding https://t.co/sVljKdBRwl — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) July 18, 2023

Ron, you're not charismatic enough to do self-referential bits. https://t.co/hnYln6ZJVq — Bird App is Endorsed by the Taliban (@hamilcarenina) July 19, 2023

“The proof is in the pudding” … which I ate with my g***amn fingers https://t.co/DfHRM1l79q — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) July 18, 2023

What’s left of DeSantis’ campaign staff just had an aneurysm because he used the word “pudding” https://t.co/FkkWEz0DYI — Rachel Braunigan (@RachelBraunigan) July 18, 2023

how you know he’s so cooked. using a pretty standard saying and immediately being like “oh yeah the pudding fingers guy” https://t.co/WLqr7yfXH0 — drew (@ImNotOwned) July 18, 2023

He owns the pudding lane. Might as well drive it. https://t.co/AP7LYrHGX5 — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 18, 2023

on the list of idioms to avoid, this had to be at the top next to “you bet your boots” https://t.co/RCWJ0keUzH — FNSAD (@imfnsad) July 18, 2023

(Via Raw Story, The Daily Beast)