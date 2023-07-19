Ron DeSantis
Ol’ Pudding Fingers Ron DeSantis Actually Uttered ‘The Proof Is In The Pudding,’ And People Are Going Bananas

In yet another campaign blunder for Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor used a very unfortunate choice of words while talking to CNN’s Jake Tapper. When asked about his electability as he continues to struggle in the polls, DeSantis touted winning the governor race before saying, “the proof is in the pudding.” If your eyes just went wide, so did everyone’s on social media.

Since March, DeSantis has been plagued by a now-viral report that claims the Florida governor is a ravenous, if not gross eater who once allegedly ate a pudding cup with his fingers.

“He would sit in meetings and eat in front of people, always like a starving animal who has never eaten before… getting sh*t everywhere,” a former DeSantis staffer told The Daily Beast, who broke the now infamous pudding cup story:

Enshrined in DeSantis lore is an episode from four years ago: During a private plane trip from Tallahassee to Washington, D.C., in March of 2019, DeSantis enjoyed a chocolate pudding dessert—by eating it with three of his fingers, according to two sources familiar with the incident.

Despite DeSantis’ attempt to deny the viral anecdote (while doing the creepiest laugh ever), the governor has been plagued by pudding cup jokes for nearly four months now. Thanks to his latest slip of the tongue, that situation probably isn’t going to improve any time soon.

You can see people having a field day on Twitter below:

(Via Raw Story, The Daily Beast)

