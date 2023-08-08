Ron DeSantis has made another drastic move to salvage his flailing campaign that continues to trail significantly behind Donald Trump.

Despite the former president now facing his third indictment for the January 6 attack, DeSantis has yet to make up ground. The Florida governor has been in the midst of a “reset,” which involved firing a sizable chunk of his campaign staff and assuring major donors that he does have a plan for beating Trump. According to a new report, that plan will involve DeSantis ditching his old campaign manager.

The Messenger reports that DeSantis has replaced former campaign manager Generra Peck. However, DeSantis isn’t bringing in an outsider to help right his campaign. Instead, he’s tapped his gubernatorial chief of staff James Uthmeier to take over the position.

Right out of the gate, Uthmeier has already adapted DeSantis’ new tough-talking approach and let it be known that his hiring is not a “reboot.” It’s a “reload” because why not add gun talk into the mix. Republicans love gun talk.

Via The Messenger:

“People have written Governor DeSantis’s obituary many times,” Uthmeier said in a written statement to The Messenger. “From his race against establishment primary candidate Adam Putnam, to his victory over legacy media-favored candidate Andrew Gillum [in 2018], to his twenty point win over Charlie Crist [in 2022], Governor DeSantis has proven that he knows how to win. He’s breaking records on fundraising and has a supporting super PAC with $100 million in the bank and an incredible ground game. Get ready.”

Peck, who will reportedly stay on the campaign as “chief strategist,” which sounds a heck of lot like his old job, had nothing but praise for Uthmeier.

“Our organization welcomes the best of the best and James is one of my closest colleagues and friends,” Peck said. “We are better for his joining and providing day to day leadership. This team is built to last and built to win.”

