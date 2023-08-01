Governor Ron DeSantis — a guy whose mannerisms make robotic Mitt Romney circa 2012 appear normal — is struggling to convince voters (and his own campaign team), that he’s the kind of guy they spend one dollar to drink a beer with. In fact, after a recent string of disastrous public meet-and-greets, some are wondering if DeSantis can even stand his own kind. (By “kind” we simply mean living, breathing human beings.)

Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi and podcast host Christina Greer joined MSNBC’s Joy Reid on her show to dissect the seemingly lifeless corpse that is DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign. To date, he’s made headlines for eating pudding with his fingers, sugar-shaming children, and going on weird pizza dates with Fox News contributors. According to the trio, the GOP dud is so socially awkward and politically incompetent that even his own staffers hope his campaign chokes.

“I know Florida Republican legislators who are on his campaign committee that hate him like poison privately,” Amandi said. “They can’t wait to see him go down.”

The women also poked fun at the governor’s inability to connect with voters. Greer claimed, “Ron DeSantis doesn’t seem as though he likes people,” when talk turned to how vital it is for the Florida Republican to make a personal impression on voters in Iowa.

“Why would you be inspired to vote for someone or to continue to give money to someone who doesn’t even seem as though he likes you,” she asked, “let alone wants to fight for you?”

Amandi labeled DeSantis as “the kind of guy you need 10 beers just to put up with,” clocking him as a candidate with “no charm, no charisma.” And Reid simply wondered aloud how DeSantis had made it this far in politics to begin with. All while a compilation of bad headlines proving DeSantis can’t even run his own state runs in the background.

Watch the full segment below:

(Via The Wrap)