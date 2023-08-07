Ole Pudding Fingers Ron DeSantis has recently been both confused and emboldened, but now, the candidate is sounding pretty hopeless. This revolves around his refusal to let go of his support of Florida public schools planning to whitewash slavery. It’s a tactic that has disgusted Black conservatives and The View ladies, but for whatever reason, DeSantis keeps that train going, even though it’s careening straight into an Iowan ditch.

The meatball extraordinaire somehow made things worse over the weekend (yes, in Iowa) by maintaining that slaves actually improved themselves with useful trades during captivity. Via NBC News, the Florida governor is yet again repeating himself, as if saying these horrible things over and over again would finally convince people, but now, he’s insisting that these are not “political” remarks, simply educational. Oh boy:

Asked about the topic Sunday, DeSantis said: “So that means they developed skills in spite of slavery, not because of slavery. It was them showing resourcefulness and then using those skills once slavery ended.” “We’ve been involved in education, not indoctrination,” he added. “Those standards were not political at all. The Legislature didn’t dictate any of that. Governor’s office didn’t dictate anything of that.”

And because he won’t stop digging that hole, DeSantis discounted the counterargument by Sen. Tim Scott (the sole Black Republican in that chamber), who had declared, “What slavery was really about was separating families, about mutilating humans and even raping their wives. It was just devastating.” Scott had added, “I would hope that every person in our country — and certainly running for president — would appreciate that.”

To that, DeSantis replied, “Don’t indulge those lies” and “Don’t take that side of Kamala Harris against the state of Florida.” Somehow, the dude wonders why he’s polling so low, even with Republicans.

(Via NBC News)