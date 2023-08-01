Ron DeSantis continued to take a beating this week as the ladies of The View called out the Florida governor for his “disgusting” remarks on slavery that earned him condemnation from Black Republicans.

At issue is new state curriculum that whitewashes slavery by teaching students that, actually, slaves benefitted from their time in captivity because they learned a valuable trade. DeSantis and Florida quickly became the target of widespread and surprisingly bipartisan condemnation. In response, the governor dug in his heels even more and refused to back down.

The View‘s resident conservative, Alyssa Farah Griffin, joined her fellow Republicans in dragging DeSantis over the new curriculum and his stubborn reaction to his own party. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg also offered her blunt thoughts

DESANTIS PRESSED ON FLORIDA BLACK HISTORY CURRICULUM: #TheView co-hosts react to Republican presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent interview where he doubles down on the controversial new curriculum. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/7p0Bc9vFzI — The View (@TheView) August 1, 2023

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: It’s disgusting. But I want to point out every pretty much every prominent Black Republican, including some of the most Trumpy to the really moderate, decent guys like Will Hurd, came out and said, “You are wrong on this.” They condemned him and he doubled down. He started arguing with them. WHOOPI GOLDBERG: That’s what stupid people do.

Griffin took her comments even further by calling out DeSantis’ inner circle.

“How dare the white men around Ron DeSantis, and him included, Blacksplain to Black Republicans how they should feel about slavery?” Griffin said before shouting out Tim Scott, Byron Donalds, Wesley Hunt, and Will Hurd for showing “real leadership” by standing up to DeSantis.

