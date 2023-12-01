Ron DeSantis Smile Gavin Newsom Debate
Ron DeSantis Simply Could Not Smile Like A Normal Human Being During His Debate With Gavin Newsom

For a brief moment, Ron DeSantis was seen as the biggest threat to Donald Trump heading into the 2024 Republican primary. The Florida governor was riding a wave of support from his handling (or more accurately, non-handling) of the COVID pandemic as well as his aggressive stance on culture war issues that play well with GOP voters. But then DeSantis hit the campaign trail, and everything fell apart.

Turns out, DeSantis is terrible at retail politics, particularly when it comes to interacting with other human beings or even acting like one. The Florida governor is awkward as hell, and once again, he has demonstrated that he can’t do simple things like smile like a normal human being.

During Thursday night’s debate with California Governor Gavin Newsom, DeSantis was roasted on social media as he busted out his weird, creepy smile on the Fox News stage. But, hey, at least everyone wasn’t making fun of his boot lifts this time.

You can see some of the reactions below:

One user even worked a slick Matthew Perry tribute into the DeSantis dunking. On Friends, Perry’s Chandler Bing is awful at smiling for photographs. However, Perry was doing an over-exaggerated comedic performance. Little did he know he perfectly channeled DeSantis.

You can see the clip below:

