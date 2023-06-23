Cinematic literacy has never been a strong suit for conservatives. Case in point: A bizarre new video posted by the Ron DeSantis super PAC, Never Back Down, shows the Florida governor’s head on Obi-Wan Kenobi during the climactic scene for the Star Wars prequel Revenge of the Sith. Donald Trump also appears as the severely beaten Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader who’s missing several limbs and burning alive after being beaten by his Jedi master, now portrayed by DeSantis.

The strange clip leaves all of the original dialogue intact, however, which doesn’t make a lick of sense. You can watch below:

“You were the chosen one,” says Kenobi, or in this case DeSantis. “It was said that you would destroy the Sith, not join them. Bring balance to the force, not leave it in darkness,” he continues, before Vader — or Trump — screams, “I hate you!”

The context of the scene has barely any connection to Trump and DeSantis. The former president being heralded as a conservative champion who would bring the Republican Party to glory? Sure, that kinda plays. The whole thing falls apart after that though.

For starters, DeSantis never mentored Trump, who was definitely not a Meatball Ron apprentice. On top of that, while Obi-Wan technically defeats Anakin in their fiery lightsaber duel, the Jedi master ultimately loses. He’s forced into exile for the next 19 years while Anakin becomes the iconic, helmeted version of Darth Vader who becomes even more powerful as he rules the Empire with an iron fist.

To quote Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, “This is not going to go the way you think.”

(Via Mediaite)