Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is definitely getting eyeballs on his new campaign video, but for all the wrong reasons. In the super cringy spot that was tweeted by his wife ahead of the Florida primaries, DeSantis does his best Top Gun cosplay while touting his superior fighting skills when it comes to engaging the enemy: the media. However, don’t be fooled by “Top Gov” (yes, it’s really called that), or rumors that DeSantis was a SEAL. While he did serve in the Navy, his military career was all legal work. In other words, he wasn’t flying fighter jet missions. He was working a desk.

“Good morning, ladies and gentlemen this is your governor speaking. Today’s training evolution—dog fighting, taking on the corporate media,” DeSantis says in the ad after being shown in the cockpit of a fighter jet.

“The rules of engagement are as follows: Number one—don’t fire unless fired upon but when they fire, you fire back with overwhelming force. Number two—never ever back down from a fight. Number three—don’t accept their narrative,” he continues.

When a United States governor pretends to be Tom Cruise for a campaign ad, you can already guess the reactions on social media. On top of flaming DeSantis for playing pretend fighter pilot, a surprising amount of Twitter users were old enough to remember Michael Dukakis driving around in a tank during his ill-fated run for president against George H.W. Bush. While it’s extremely likely that DeSantis will cruise through the primary, that doesn’t make the ad any less weird.

