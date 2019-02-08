Getty Image

If you caught whiplash in your rush to stare at a screen after hearing about billionaire Jeff Bezo’s extortion claim against the National Enquirer, you’re not the only one. The Amazon founder claimed that David Pecker, CEO of American Media (which publishes the gossip rag in question that loves to target Trump foes), threatened to publish his alleged nude photos while attempting to shape Bezos’ public statements regarding President Trump.

Pecker and Trump have been tight for some time, which is certainly why the National Enquirer‘s Ted Cruz mistress fanfiction happened at the height of the Republican primaries. Bezos decided to expose the tabloid’s attempted dealings with him head on, and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow soon chimed in to reveal that the Enquirer tried to pull a similar stunt with him.

“I and at least one other prominent journalist involved in breaking stories about the National Enquirer’s arrangement with Trump fielded similar ‘stop digging or we’ll ruin you’ blackmail efforts from AMI,” Farrow tweeted. “(I did not engage as I don’t cut deals with subjects of ongoing reporting.)”