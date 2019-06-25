Getty Image

Both Roseanne Barr and Rosie O’Donnell got their start in standup in the 1980s. Whereas Barr began performing as a married mom of three kids, O’Donnell was just a teenager when she got into comedy — landing her first big break on Star Search at the tender age of 20. With only so many women in comedy at that point in time, it’s only natural that O’Donnell looked up to Barr, nearly ten years her senior.

Of course, this is the year 2019, and things have changed considerably, to put it gently. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, O’Donnell was asked by a call-in viewer what her friendship is currently like with Barr, and what she thought of her recently announced comedy tour with Andrew Dice Clay.

The caller was obviously referring to Barr’s remarks about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, who she compared to Planet of the Apes, which ultimately cost the comedienne her sitcom revival. (Not to mention, there has got to be some awkwardness being that Barr is a Trump supporter, and O’Donnell, uh … clearly is not.)

Although O’Donnell was not aware of the tour, she spoke with compassion about her old friend’s struggles with mental illness — while making it clear that she does not support Barr’s problematic rhetoric: