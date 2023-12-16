How are you doing? No matter how bad things are for you, you’re probably doing better than Rudy Giuliani. Mere days after it was claimed that he was basically broke, he was ordered to pay a whopping $148 million to two election workers who’d sued him for defamation. Luckily he’s taking it in stride, jokingly asking far right hosts if they’d lend him some dough — unless he wasn’t joking,

Per Mediaite, Giuliani was a guest on Newsmax Friday night where he and host Greg Kelly tried to find the humor in an apocalyptic situation. Kelly, of his part, sarcastically remarked, “That’ll be $148 million, please!”

That prompted Giuliani to reply, “You got any money you can loan me, Greg?” He then laughed.

Giuliani then took a more somber note. “How can you not be so sad for the country?” he remarked. “Here I am in the District of Columbia. The first time I came here, I had goosebumps. I’m gonna leave here thinking that this District of Columbia is a fascist court.”

It’s a similar tack used by his good pal Donald Trump (who left him out to dry): claim anyone holding him responsible for his actions is just fascist. Meanwhile Trump has repeatedly vowed to go full dictator if re-elected, if only on his first day, as if that’s any comfort.

Earlier in the week, Giuliani’s former press secretary Ken Frydman made some grim insinuations about his financial situation, saying, “He can’t even afford a new car, frankly; that’s how low on funds he is.”

(Via Mediaite)