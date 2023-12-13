Everything is not coming up Rudy Giuliani.

The disgraced former mayor of New York is in a legal nightmare of his own making. Giuliani and his “frozen fingers” are being scolded by the judge in his defamation trial that could set him back $43 million; his own lawyer is forecasting “the end of Mr. Giuliani”; and, oh yeah, he’s reportedly broke.

Giuliani’s former press secretary, Ken Frydman, went on CNN’s Laura Coates Live on Tuesday to discuss his legal and financial woes. “I think he knows that he is not going to live to pay out millions of millions of dollars,” he said. “He can’t even afford a new car, frankly; that’s how low on funds he is.”

The former federal prosecutor weathered another day in court for his civil trial lodged by Georgia poll workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who accused him of defaming them with bogus claims that they were stuffing ballots during the vote count in Atlanta to undermine Trump.

According to Raw Story, Frydman told CNN that “it’s a question of collecting. It’s not just the number. You have to actually collect… [Giuliani] doesn’t have tens of millions of dollars — even if he sells his apartment.”

Maybe he can ask Mike Lindell for a few bucks. Oh wait.

(Via Raw Story)