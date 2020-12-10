Rudy Giuliani can’t keep his hair dye on, but he can receive the best COVID treatment ever. And he’ll tell you all about it.

The most visible member of President Trump’s “Elite Strike Force” (meant to overturn the election, but that ain’t happening) has miraculously left the hospital after receiving treatment that’s growing increasingly out-of-reach to ordinary Americans (the issue’s being exacerbated by overcrowded ICUs). And it all happened very fast (although one can’t take the timeline for the whole truth), given that Trump announced on Dec. 6 that Rudy had tested positive, and on Dec. 10, Rudy tweeted that he’d emerged from treatment “better than ever.” He also praised the “all-star team” who apparently did away with his “serious symptoms.”

My treatment by the nurses and staff at Georgetown Med Star Hospital was miraculous. I walked in with serious symptoms. I walked out better than ever. Drs. Beckett, Kumar and Layman led an all-star team. The advice of the WH Dr. Sean

Conley and Dr. Zev Zelenko was so valuable — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 10, 2020

Rudy also popped onto WABC radio to talk about how great it is to be him, basically. Via the New York Times, he declared, “If it wasn’t me, I wouldn’t have been put in a hospital frankly.” He added, “Sometimes when you’re a celebrity, they’re worried if something happens to you. They’re going to examine it more carefully and do everything right.”

According to CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz, Giuliani has also admitted that Trump made the call to get him admitted in a jiffy, and he had the same treatment course as POTUS: “Exactly the same. His doctor sent me here, talked me into it. I didn’t really want to go to the hospital and he said don’t be stupid, we can get it over in three days if we send you to the hospital.”

The New York Times has published an indictment of Rudy’s casual attitude, including his declaration that Covid-19 is “a treatable disease,” and he believes that Dems have taken masks and business closures to ridiculous, unnecessary lengths. He also appeared not to realize that hospitals are forced to ration care for coronavirus patients, yet he gained immediate access to an antibody treatment that’s not happening for most patients:

In fact, the antibody treatments are so scarce that officials in Utah have developed a ranking system to determine who is most likely to benefit from the drugs, while Colorado is using a lottery system. Dr. Matthew Wynia, director of the Center of Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado, said that giving the powerful access was patently unfair.

Presumably, Rudy will soon be back (in person) to spread more election misinformation.

(Via New York Times & CNN)