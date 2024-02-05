“Teflon Don” is what they call Donald Trump, and for good reason: He’s never had to face any real comeuppance, and he’s usually rewarded for doing bad. Those around him aren’t so lucky. Take Rudy Giuliani. Formerly “America’s Mayor,” now he’s a broke joke who torched his career, his reputation, and his livelihood in a failed attempt to help him overturn an election. Last year he even filed for bankruptcy, then was seen hitting up an ATM. Speaking of, that checking account which he was presumably accessing? It’s way in the red.

Per Raw Story, new bankruptcy filings from Giuliani show that on top of owing $148 million to election workers he defamed, he also owes CitiBank a pile of money in overdrafts. How much overdraft money? Only $9,530,21.

Of course, that’s chump change compared to what Giuliani owes Georgia election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, who he baselessly accused of easily debunked voter fraud — and who he kept defaming even after he was ordered to pay almost twice what his good buddy Trump has to pay E. Jean Carroll over her second defamation suit (and counting).

So is a guy who used to throw mobsters in jail and once lorded over America’s greatest city basically only paying for his extravagant lifestyle by overdrafting from his checking account? Even for all that has befallen him — and mind you he’s also facing 10 undecided lawsuits — this one almost makes him worthy of pathos. Almost.

