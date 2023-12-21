After being ordered to pay $148 million in damages for defaming two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, and subjecting them to a violent harassment campaign following the 2020 election, Rudy Giuliani has reportedly filed for bankruptcy.

The man who was once revered as “America’s Mayor” hitched his wagon to Donald Trump and became a key figure in the former president’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. As a reward for his efforts, Giuliani is now faced with calamitous financial ruin.

Via Associated Press:

The former New York City mayor listed nearly $153 million in existing or potential debts, including almost $1 million in tax liabilities, money he owes lawyers and many millions of dollars in potential legal judgments in lawsuits against him. He estimated he had assets in the range of $1 million to $10 million.

However, Giuliani’s latest ploy will not get him off the hook for the $148 million judgment. The judge ordered that Freeman and Moss can start collecting immediately to prevent Giuliani from “hiding assets.” The AP also reports that “bankruptcy law does not allow for the dissolution of debts that come from a ‘willful and malicious injury.'”

“This maneuver is unsurprising, and it will not succeed in discharging Mr. Giuliani’s debt to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss,” the election workers’ attorney said in a statement.

Meanwhile, social media is having a field day watching Giuliani’s finances implode in real time. The reactions started pouring in shortly after news broke that Giuliani is filing for bankruptcy and reportedly buried in debt.

