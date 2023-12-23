Rudy Giuliani has made many enemies over his long career, but even the mobsters he once helped imprison must feel kind of bad for him now. Last week, the incredibly broke former “America’s mayor” had two, possibly three new humiliations to add to the pile. For one he was ordered to pay $148 million to the election workers he, well, continues to defame, which isn’t helping. Then he declared bankruptcy.

Now, per TMZ, the once mighty New Yorker — who steered the city through the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, who helped make the city safer (and, perhaps inevitably, more boring), who even had a TV movie made about him starring James Woods (!!) — was seen hitting up an ATM like a schnook. Perhaps he wants some walking around money before his account is locked for good.

The sighting came Thursday, shortly after Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 in court, claiming that he owes too much money to too many people, and not just the women he (again) continues to defame with wild tales of election fraud. He’s also racked up sky high legal bills. All the while the man for whom Giuliani wrecked his life, one Donald Trump, has barely lifted a finger to help him.

Since declaring bankruptcy because he decided to get in on Trump’s wackadoodle attempts to overturn democracy, Giuliani has already found dodgy ways to make some quick bucks: He’s been hawking non-FDA-approved supplements. The TV movie sequel about his life, also starring James Woods, ought to be riveting.

