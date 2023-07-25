Rudy Giuliani sure knows how to screw up. Once (a long time ago) known as “America’s Mayor,” he’s now regarded as someone who torched his reputation, his legal license, and, potentially, a gigantic sum of money for a guy who wouldn’t even bail him out as his legal woes mounted. Nowadays he doesn’t make news unless he’s doing or saying something dumb, as witness his attempt to slam Joe Biden as a criminal — at a time when his old pal Donald Trump is staring down a possible third indictment.

Rudy Giuliani: “A criminal should not be in the White House.” Giuliani is backing Trump, who’s been indicted twice, and will likely be indicted a third and fourth time. (Video: Real America’s Voice) pic.twitter.com/YDcZImtcgG — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 25, 2023

As per Mediaite, Giuliani went on Steve Bannon’s podcast War Room, where they discussed the mountains of dodgy evidence that the sitting president is a serial law-breaker — unlike the man who preceded him, of course.

“It’s an embarrassment!” Giuliani thundered. “The whole world knows that our president is a criminal, and it is making, not just the Biden administration look corrupt. It’s making America look corrupt. It’s way beyond time for an impeachment.”

Giuliani then made a bold declaration, averring that “ a criminal should not be in the White House, and he is now.” He added, “ I’ve never seen more evidence, Steve. I’ve never seen more evidence that a man committed a crime than this.”

It’s not hard find fault here. Certainly if one swapped in Trump’s name for Biden, his statements make a lot more sense. Again, it’s the guy who left Giuliani in the lurch after their failed attempts to overturn democracy who’s already been indicted twice, who could wind up running for president from the clink. Meanwhile, extremist GOP lawmakers keep swearing they’ve got dirt on Biden, but nothing much materializes.

But what do you expect from someone who, in a desperate attempt to claw himself out of a financial hole, got whatever scratch he could by appearing on The Masked Singer?

(Via Mediaite)