Rudy Giuliani is the latest member of Trump’s elite legal strike force being sued by Dominion, the election tech company at the center of voter fraud conspiracies in Georgia and other states.

Sidney Powell, another of Trump’s legal advisers, was handed her own lawsuit by the company after she spread some truly bizarre lies that tried to link Dominion machines to the late Venezuelan dictator, Hugo Chavez. Giuliani famously pushed his own conspiracy theories following Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election, claiming that an expert had witnessed Dominion machines changing votes and that the company was complicit in a scheme to steal the election from the former president. Guiliani signal-boosted the smear campaign, using his own Youtube channel and podcast as well as appearances on Fox News and OANN.

Well, now Dominion is fighting back, suing Trump’s discarded henchman to the tune of $1.3 billion, and Giuliani, to the surprise of no one, is blaming left-wing liberals for all his woes.

“Dominion’s defamation lawsuit for $1.3B will allow me to investigate their history, finances, and practices fully and completely,” he told CNN in a statement Monday. “The amount being asked for is, quite obviously, intended to frighten people of faint heart. It is another act of intimidation by the hate-filled left-wing to wipe out and censor the exercise of free speech, as well as the ability of lawyers to defend their clients vigorously.”

Of course, Giuliani never peddled his conspiracy theories in court on behalf of Trump so his defense strategy excuse falls flat and we’re pretty sure that concocting a scheme between a Canadian tech company and Venezuelan agents that you then promoted to instill distrust in our democratic system isn’t what the Founding Fathers meant when they said “free speech.” It’s also not a good look for Giuliani, who helped Trump stir up the Jan. 6th insurrection on Capitol Hill, that the lawyer used his voter fraud claims to make a profit by selling everything from high-priced cigars to gold coins and joint supplements.

The company has promised that Giuliani and Powell won’t be the only ones in their crosshairs, claiming the lies Trump’s team told have irreparably damaged Dominion’s reputation worldwide and endangered the lives of its employees.

(Via CNN)