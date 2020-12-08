If you thought Rudy Giuliani catching COVID is going to stop him from being the comedy gift that keeps on giving, guess again. Trevor Noah went to town on the scandal-plagued lawyer during Monday night’s The Daily Social Distancing Show where he called Giuliani the “least surprising victim yet” of the pandemic.

“I mean, this dude was going all over the country refusing to wear a mask. What do you expect? If I go around licking car windshields, I can’t be shocked if I get bird flu,” Noah quipped. “Or if I go around drinking at bars until 3 a.m., I can’t be surprised when I go home with yo mama!”

Noah called Giuliani’s diagnosis a “terrifying development” because “we didn’t even think that dead guys could get corona.” The late night host also made sure to highlight the now viral moment where an unmasked Giuiliani asks a woman to remove her mask during a hearing in Michigan last week, and she wisely refuses. Excellent call, lady.

But it wasn’t all jokes about Rudy inevitably catching COVID. Noah couldn’t resist having fun with Giuliani farting during the same Michigan hearing where he also introduced the world to Melissa Carone. “It sounded like his butt was demanding a recount of his lunch. Although, to be fair, that fart is no worse than any of the other legal arguments Trump’s team has made so far.”

Noah ended the segment by noting that the fart could be part of a diabolical legal strategy to get the election overturned. Just let Trump be president forever, and the smell will stop. It’s that easy, folks.

(Via The Daily Show with Trevor Noah)