Rudy Giuliani had his license to practice law in New York suspended last week for making “demonstrably false and misleading statements” in court, on his podcast, to the hot dog vendor outside his apartment. It’s a shocking fall from “America’s mayor” to “getting dunked on by a landscaping company,” but Rudy still has his supporters.

Bernard Kerik, who served as the NYPD commissioner when Giuliani was mayor (he was later pardoned by Donald Trump after being sentenced to four years in prison), has started the Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund to raise money for his buddy. “In an attempt to assist ⁦@RudyGiuliani to defend himself from frivolous lawsuits, a weaponized Justice Department, and the New York Bar, we have created the Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund. This is the official Defense Fund for this American Patriot,” he tweeted, along with a link to the fundraiser. Does the website begin with “The Deep State”? You bet!

The Deep State is on a mission to take down every single one of President Donald J. Trump’s closest allies. Among their top targets is Rudy Giuliani, who was repeatedly censored for trying to expose the truth about the Biden Family’s corruption ahead of the 2020 presidential election. But, Rudy’s loyalty to President Trump and the truth has come with a hefty price.

Giuliani “urgently needs YOUR help as he battles for his freedom and justice,” the Freedom Fund claims, even though his net worth is reportedly in the millions. “And don’t forget… if the Deep State can do this to a former president’s confidante who did nothing wrong, then one day, they could do it to you.” It’s unclear how much the campaign has raised, but Rudy’s supporters are welcome to donate online — or mail a check to an address in West Palm Beach, Florida. Nothing shady has ever happened in Florida.

The Freedom Fund isn’t free, but the reactions on Twitter are:

Rudy destroyed his reptuation for a guy who says he has $10 billion. What's the matter? Isn't he taking your calls? — Michaleen (@michaleen) June 26, 2021

In a more just world, the mob boss, Trump, would cover legal expenses for his consigliere. — Patrick Strother (@PatrickStrother) June 26, 2021

You’d think a purported billionaire would help out his loyal vassal. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 27, 2021

I would donate some, but I just booked a 2 week long all inclusive stay at the Four Seasons Landscaping — 2021 Astros – Year of the Infirmary (@altuveourlord) June 26, 2021

MAGA voters, don't fall for this crap. @BernardKerik ask Trump to give money which he raised for "voter fraud" they created this mess why people have to pay for this shit https://t.co/1AjAMLfQHk — ankush (@realankussh) June 27, 2021

Grift, Grift, Grift.

Kerik, the convicted felon for ethics violations sets up a "defense fund" for wacky Rudy that was just suspended from practicing law. https://t.co/gh7WIFF2Ap — Fred (@whoya) June 27, 2021

Here's a fun fact: Last updated: Oct. 28, 2020 Rudy Giuliani Net Worth: $45 Million He doesn't need donations. — Anella Aker (@anellawrites) June 26, 2021

Hmm, money request coming from a convicted felon. Sounds totally legit. — Anne Van Acker (@AnneVanAcker) June 26, 2021

Hahaha. Rudy has made 10s of millions of dollars. Are you all first going to prove he is down to his last penny before taking in hard earned money through this new grift? Show his financial records…. — Courtney (@Lee4ever2) June 26, 2021

Felon raising money for future felon. Perfect circle. — Tom (@TomBalawejder) June 26, 2021

Never a scam overlooked. https://t.co/LGhpL4wHYl — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) June 26, 2021

"Hold on, I'm reaching for my wallet." pic.twitter.com/j4x82zXU24 — Tony Gramsci (@needriemi) June 26, 2021

Wow, even a police commissioner can be sucked into the nonsense. — WTF Seriously (@stopbeingaderp) June 26, 2021

Of course. A man who pled guilty & was imprisoned for betraying the public trust would definitely be believed while trying to raise $$ for someone whose net worth is in the $millions. Grifters gonna grift — pipergirl222 (@pipergirl222) June 26, 2021

(Via Business Insider)