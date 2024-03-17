To some Rudy Giuliani may seem like a tragic figure. Once upon a time he was America’s Mayor. Now he’s a broke joke who sold his soul for, of all people, Donald Trump. Thing is, Giuliani doesn’t see it that way. To him it’s good that his life’s in the crapper, because at least he stuck to his (deeply questionable) principles.

Per Raw Story, Giuliani moaned about his fortunes on his WABC radio broadcast Sunday, specifically how he was found liable late last year of defaming two Georgia election workers. That led to him filing for bankruptcy, but there’s more bad news en route.

“The Bar Association is going to crucify me no matter what,” Giuliani said. “I will be disbarred in New York. I will be disbarred in Washington. It will have nothing to do with anything I did wrong.”

But is being disbarred such a bad thing, Giuliani wondered?

“And I consider that something that will help me in heaven for sticking to my principles and not being a weakling, like all these weaklings who are afraid to represent Trump,” he concluded.

Giuliani went on to call the people prosecuting him, including the DA, “headhunters.”

It may be hard to believe, but even in the topsy turvy word of MAGAland, no one has yet to compare Giuliani to Sir Thomas More: a man for all seasons, sticking to his guns no matter what may befall him. Heck, Trump, who’s barely done anything to help him, probably doesn’t even think that.

