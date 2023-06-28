Rudy Giuliani has been through a lot. By joining up with Donald Trump to try and keep him in the White House, the former “America’s mayor” torched whatever was left of his reputation. Not only that, he embarrassed himself in many creative ways. Trump returned the favor by not helping out with his mounting legal bills. But there may be a happy ending to all this, now that we know the poor guy might be finally plotting his revenge.

As per The New York Times, the architect of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle “voluntarily” met with Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating two Trump cases: the one about classified documents and the one about his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Giuliani was interviewed about the latter, about which he knows a lot:

Prosecutors working for Mr. Smith asked Mr. Giuliani about a plan to create fake slates of pro-Trump electors in key swing states that were actually won by Mr. Biden, one person familiar with the matter said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation. They focused specifically on the role played in that effort by John Eastman, another lawyer who advised Mr. Trump about ways to stay in office after his defeat.

Giuliani also reportedly spoke about Sidney Powell, the lawyer and Diet Dr. Pepper fanatic who introduced Trump to some of the more wackadoodle election conspiracy theories, as well as a notorious meeting between Trump cronies shortly before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

None of this is surely good for Trump, but what’s worse is that the interview was a “proffer agreement,” in which subjects, as per NYT, “agree to provide useful information to the government, sometimes to tell their side of events, to stave off potential charges or to avoid testifying under subpoena before a grand jury.”

Such chats sometimes precede formal cooperation deals. That suggests Giuliani may be warming up to the idea of ratting on Trump to save his hide, much as folks like Mark Meadows have reportedly been doing. In other words, Rudy might be able to save part of his rep after all.

Coincidentally, former Giuliani pal Lev Parnas tweeted this the other day…

Sources are telling me that Rudy Giuliani is have a meltdown and drinking heavily. After being sanctioned he fears that he is about to get indicted and doesn’t now who to turn to for help.

It’s time to pay the piper Rudy! #LevRemembers — Lev Parnas (@levparnas) June 26, 2023

Seems relevant!

(Via NYT)