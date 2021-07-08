Exactly two weeks after having his law license suspended in New York, Rudy Giuliani is now barred from practicing law in Washington D.C. Following the New York suspension, the D.C. Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Giuliani’s license will be suspended in the nation’s capital until “the disciplinary matter in New York” is resolved.

While Giuliani’s legal team believes his license will be reinstated, it’s hard to downplay the seriousness of the New York ruling, which flat-out deemed Giuliani a threat to the public due to his continued attempts to push the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump. Via CBS News:

“The seriousness of respondent’s uncontroverted misconduct cannot be overstated,” the New York court said in the 33-page decision. “This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden. The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society.”

In light of his mounting legal troubles, The Rudy Giuliani Defense fund was set up with the intention of raising $5 million for a man “whose fate will determine if America still is a Republic governed by We The People, or if the swamp has finally amassed total control of our great country.” As of Tuesday, less than $10,000 dollars was raised. Is that bad?

