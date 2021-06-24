It may feel like it was years ago that Rudy Giuliani gave a hastily-planned speech next to a sex shop outside of Philadelphia claiming without proof that various election conspiracy theories stole the presidency from Donald Trump. Time is funny that way, but it was barely more than six months ago that Giuliani went on a long string of embarrassing public displays on Trump’s behalf as his personal lawyer.

All of that is over now, as on Thursday he officially had his law license suspended because of all the “Big Lie” shenanigans. Plenty of people had fun with the news that Giuliani was no longer allowed to practice law. But the company that saw first and foremost what may prove to be his biggest disasterpiece certainly had a blast making a photoshop to go along with the news on Thursday.

The Twitter account for Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the company where Giuliani held court and sparked a viral explosion of jokes, posted an image of Giuliani’s face plastered onto someone riding a lawnmower and dropped a landscaping joke to boot.

Rudy Giuliani is now practicing LAWn. #makeamericarakeagain pic.twitter.com/RgA3mPGEb2 — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@therealfstl1992) June 24, 2021

The “Make America Rake Again” is a nice touch, too. But more than anything, it’s a reminder of just how absurd Giuliani’s laundry list of claims and wild public appearances has been in such a short time. America’s Mayor went from a respected political official to Trump’s coronavirus-addled mouthpiece in a matter of weeks, and the Four Seasons Landscaping saga — where he almost certainly held an impromptu press conference in front of a lawn care company’s garage because he promised a presser at a ‘Four Seasons’ in Philly — was certainly among the most notable of incidents. But unlike all of the apparent proof of a master crime done on behalf of Joe Biden, at least Giuliani actually did what he said he was going to do back in November.

You know, kind of.