Rudy Giuliani‘s relentless (if not crazed) work pushing the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election has finally caught up with the once famed attorney. Through a court order issued on Thursday, Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in the state due to his “demonstrably false and misleading statements” to court officials, lawmakers, and the entire American public. To throw salt in the wounds, the court order specifically states that Trump lost the election, and it was not “stolen” from him through fraud.

“These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client,” the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court wrote. “We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee.”

Of course, this latest development is just one of the many legal woes facing Giuliani. He’s currently embroiled in an investigation over his part in the Ukraine scandal that led to Trump’s impeachment. Giuliani’s home and office were raided by the feds in such a way that his attorneys complained he’s being treated like “the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist.”

Giuliani also reportedly hasn’t been paid for his work for Trump that’s placed him in constant legal jeopardy up to and including having his law license suspended.

(Via Axios)