Rudy Giuliani is really broke. (How broke is he?) He’s reportedly so broke that he can’t afford a new car to fart in — and that was before a judge ordered him to immediately pay $148 million to two former Georgia election workers who he falsely accused of manipulating ballots after the 2020 election. He’s also being sued by one of his former lawyers, Robert Costello, for lack of payment,” not to mention that whole messy election interference case in Georgia.

To make some quick cash, Giuliani is hawking FDA-unapproved supplements on his America’s Mayor Live show.

The Daily Beast reports that after ranting about how America has turned into “fascist territory,” Giuliani read promotions for Balance of Nature supplements, which have received warnings from the Food and Drug Administration over the “the company’s claims that its products could be used to diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent diseases such as cancer, heart disease, cirrhosis, diabetes, asthma, and COVID-19.”

Giuliani, apparently getting into the holiday spirit despite the staggering financial judgment against him, urged followers not only to take the supplements every day but also to use the empty bottles to decorate their Christmas trees. “Last night I showed you how to put one together,” he said on Wednesday’s show, holding up a Balance of Nature bottle with a wire hook inserted into the top. “This one’s going on the tree now. I’m going to have two on my tree!”

I’ll give him this: he keeps finding new ways to hit rock bottom.

Giuliani said that all sales of the supplements will “help me fight the traitors.” No word on whether they’ll help you reach peak male performance.

(Via the Daily Beast)