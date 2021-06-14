Monday, June 14 is the 30th birthday of Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. It’s also the 75th birthday of Donald J. Trump, the president-turned-failed blogger. A good chunk of the Republican Party still believes a septuagenarian who lives in a cruise ship-like resort filled with strangers and can’t spell the word “junkie” will take back his old job in 2024, and some of them took some time to wish him well on Twitter, the platform on which he’s permanently banned. One of those was Rudy Giuliani, but, being a reliable klutz, he couldn’t do it without getting roundly mocked.

Happy Birthday, President Trump! Everyone says they miss your policies! 👍🎂 pic.twitter.com/qUCt66Idt9 — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 14, 2021

“Happy Birthday, President Trump!” wrote the former NYC mayor, whose Manhattan offices were raided not long ago by the feds. But Giuliani couldn’t leave it at that. So he added, “Everyone says they miss your policies!”

But much of social media took umbrage with his use of the word “everyone.”

I don’t think the word “everyone” means what you think it means. — Dylan Dunlop (@Dylan_Dunlop1) June 14, 2021

"Everyone" And that's the thing. Right there. Isn't it? Their words betray them. The vast majority of Americans and the world do not miss Trump's randomly generated, ill conceived "policies." It's only a minority of MAGA goons, but those are the ONLY ones who matter to Rudy. https://t.co/qXP1IVzWkQ — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) June 14, 2021

*Everyone* is doing a shit ton of work there. Fact check: the vast majority of the country is not missing Trump and he was pretty light on policy, and shouldn’t Rudy be making sure he doesn’t end up in prison or maybe this tweet is part of that. https://t.co/cXrn0QJvEo — Young Daddy (@Toure) June 14, 2021

Airquote everyone airquote pic.twitter.com/RHUZVhsKWs — Eli Pluppich (@EliPluppich) June 14, 2021

Yeah…that's not what everyone is saying. — poljunk (@poljunk) June 14, 2021

It is true, some pointed out, that there are people who do miss his policies. And some of them are almost certainly going to jail for trying to help him overturn the 2020 election.

Not everyone, but every one of the insurrection-supporting, traitors who also happen to be under investigation, so there’s that…. — Frankie Farmer (@frankiewfarmer) June 14, 2021

Others pointed out some of the darker stuff Trump did to earn scorn from so much of the nation.

The policies that strengthened Russia, China, and the nuclear capabilities of Iran and North Korea, produced dead American bodies stacked liked cordwood, and the Hoover-topping job losses https://t.co/hUNlo1S7Zc — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) June 14, 2021

Others simply laughed at him.

And some used data to disprove Giuliani’s questionable thesis.

The entire world is happy he's gone. pic.twitter.com/fvAouIbnyO — Ken Hagen (@kenhagen) June 14, 2021

Since November, Giuliani has not only repeatedly put his freedom in jeopardy to help Trump, but he’s also regularly been mocked and humiliated. His attempts to challenge the 2020 election results were surreally chaotic, all but eradicating the goodwill he stored up in the wake of the September 11 attacks, when he was considered “America’s mayor.” And it doesn’t look like he’s done yet.