Rudy Giuliani Claims That ‘Everyone’ Misses Trump’s ‘Policies,’ Yet Again Opening Himself Up To Humiliation And Mockery

Monday, June 14 is the 30th birthday of Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. It’s also the 75th birthday of Donald J. Trump, the president-turned-failed blogger. A good chunk of the Republican Party still believes a septuagenarian who lives in a cruise ship-like resort filled with strangers and can’t spell the word “junkie” will take back his old job in 2024, and some of them took some time to wish him well on Twitter, the platform on which he’s permanently banned. One of those was Rudy Giuliani, but, being a reliable klutz, he couldn’t do it without getting roundly mocked.

“Happy Birthday, President Trump!” wrote the former NYC mayor, whose Manhattan offices were raided not long ago by the feds. But Giuliani couldn’t leave it at that. So he added, “Everyone says they miss your policies!”

But much of social media took umbrage with his use of the word “everyone.”

It is true, some pointed out, that there are people who do miss his policies. And some of them are almost certainly going to jail for trying to help him overturn the 2020 election.

Others pointed out some of the darker stuff Trump did to earn scorn from so much of the nation.

Others simply laughed at him.

And some used data to disprove Giuliani’s questionable thesis.

Since November, Giuliani has not only repeatedly put his freedom in jeopardy to help Trump, but he’s also regularly been mocked and humiliated. His attempts to challenge the 2020 election results were surreally chaotic, all but eradicating the goodwill he stored up in the wake of the September 11 attacks, when he was considered “America’s mayor.” And it doesn’t look like he’s done yet.

