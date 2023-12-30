Poor Rudy Giuliani. For the last three years, the former “America’s Mayor” has been Sideshow Bob stepping on endless rakes, having destroyed his life for a guy who won’t even bail him out. In the final stretch of 2023 his life somehow got even worse: After being ordered to pay a comically large sum to the election workers he defamed — and mysteriously continues to defame — he did the unthinkable: He filed for bankruptcy. Now he’s regretting he didn’t do something that could have made his situation a touch better.

Per The New York Post, when he was mayor of New York City, Giuliani failed to do something other mayors have done: applying for pensions to see them through the autumn years. Had he done so, Giuliani would have been able to pocket an annual sum of $26,000 after turning 62. He’s 79, which means that over the last 17 years he would have amassed a whopping $442,000.

That would only put a tiny dent in the $148 million he owes the election workers, but it would have at least been something.

When asked why on earth he didn’t apply for something all other NYC mayors receive, Giuliani told the NY Post, “Giving back to the city I love.” In case that made him sound selfless, he added, “Although I would like to take it now.”

Giuliani then admitted, “I don’t know how to go about it.”

One unnamed top official told NY Post that even though he was raking in the cash at his peak — long before he came out of near-retirement to torch his career and wealth for a failed blogger — he really should have planned better for his future.

“This might have seemed like chump change to someone like him who left City Hall with multi-million-dollar book deals, but I bet he wishes he had [pension payments] now,” the official said. “In his situation, every penny helps.”

Giuilani isn’t only missing out on his mayoral pension. He also doesn’t receive a federal pension for his six years as Manhattan’s U.S. attorney as well as other governmental work.