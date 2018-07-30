Getty Image

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has had his hands full since joining President Trump’s legal team earlier this year to negotiate an end to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. And by that we mean that he has been making plenty of cable news appearances and tweeting, since clearly there is no end in sight to Mueller’s probe.

Speaking of which, over the weekend Giuliani had quite the productive weekend on Twitter, out misspellings and unfinished thoughts. But none of it compared to this gem he inexplicably tweeted early Sunday morning, completely out of context, without any explanation or immediate follow up.

You — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 29, 2018

“You.” YOU. What could it possibly mean? Is he even aware that he tweeted it and that it’s just out there in the world? This is like damn covfefe all over again.