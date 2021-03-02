Over the weekend, former president Donald Trump busted out the Greatest Hits while delivering the keynote at CPAC, chief among them the biggest lie from his bundle (arguably): that the 2020 election was stolen from him. It’s the nonsense that helped get him permanently booted from much of social media, including his favorite, Twitter. And repeating the fib can still affect those closest to him, including Rudy Giuliani, who just got temporarily suspended from YouTube for a second time.

According to Bloomberg, the 45th president’s personal lawyer — and, lest you forget, the extremely former “America’s Mayor” — was again busted for spreading the kind of misinformation he’s been peddling since his client lost in early November of last year.

“We removed content from the Rudy W. Giuliani channel for violating our sale of regulated goods policy, which prohibits content facilitating the use of nicotine, and our presidential election integrity policy,” read a statement from a YouTube spokeswoman. “Additionally, in accordance with our long standing strikes system, we issued a strike against the Rudy W. Giuliani channel, which temporarily restricts uploading or live-streaming.”

What is YouTube’s strike system, pray tell? Bloomberg reports that the video sharing site “revokes a user’s uploading privileges for two weeks if they violate the company’s content policies for the second time within a 90-day period.” So if, after his return in a fortnight, Giuliani posts some more drivel that’s been laughed out of even courts lorded over by Trump appointees, it’s three strikes and he’s out. Luckily Rudy has a well-documented and greatly respected sense of self-control.

