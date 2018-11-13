Pedestrians Figured Out A Creative Solution To A Russian Bridge That Was Closed To Foot Traffic

News & Culture Writer
11.13.18

Meanwhile, in Russia — which is incidentally how every good story coming out of Russia should start out (at at least it was, before they allegedly started hijacking United States elections) — a foursome of pedestrians came up with a “creative” solution as to how to cross the Zolotoy Bridge, which has been closed to pedestrians since 2015.

Located in the Far East port city of Vladivostok, the Zolotoy Bridge was built in 2012 for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in 2012, but closed to foot traffic just three years later following inspections. In a video posted to YouTube on Monday, the pedestrians in question constructed a crude, makeshift yellow cardboard bus in order to cross the bridge, which was given away — among other reasons — due to the four pairs of legs sticking out of it.

In the video, a woman’s voice can be heard in Russian giggling over the sight. “Where did they come from?” she asks, accurately adding, “This is beautiful, it’s art.” Unfortunately for them, the ruse didn’t work because the video also captures a traffic officer “pulling over” the vehicle and forcing them to turn around, which was probably for the best because it given the traffic conditions it looks a bit like they had a death wish.

