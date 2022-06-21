While testifying in front of the January 6 committee on Tuesday, Arizona State House Speaker Rusty Bowers recalled a bizarre meeting he had with Rudy Giuliani and Lindsay Ellis, who both claimed to have proof that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. According to Bowers, who’s also a Republican, Trump’s crack legal team touted evidence that could be used to disqualify Biden electors in the state who had allegedly allowed or committed voter fraud.

However, once Bowers’ team finally got in the same room with Giuliani and Ellis, there was no evidence. After some hemming and hawing, Giuliani finally admitted they had nothing. While Bowers was initially perturbed that Giuliani and Ellis overplayed their hand, Bowers testified to the televised hearing that his team ended up laughing at the ridiculous legal strategy. Via Mediaite:

“My recollection, he said, ‘we’ve got lots of theories, we just don’t have the evidence,’” Bowers said. “And I don’t know if that was a gaffe or maybe he didn’t think through what he said, but both myself and others in my group, the three in my group and my counsel both remembered that specifically and afterwards, we kind of laughed about it.”

Bowers testifying against both Giuliani and Ellis, key members of Trump’s legal team that heavily pushed the election fraud, is yet another round of embarrassing and damaging information to come out of the January 6 hearings. The former president’s team is also reportedly reeling over a new report that the committee has subpoenaed unseen documentary footage that was filmed during his final six weeks in office, which somehow nobody knew about it until this morning. Just a well-oiled machine over at Team Trump.

(Via Mediaite)