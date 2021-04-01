Kudos to Ryan Reynolds for both being a master of promoting his various ventures on social media and resisting doing so while pointing toward the bigger picture. That would be the outpouring of hope that the United States is daring to feel while the masses get vaccinated against COVID-19. Los Angeles County is going into overdrive with many thousands of vaccinations daily (in a quest to reach herd immunity by summer), and Reynolds joined in the good times this week. Naturally, the Deadpool and Free Guy star captured the moment for posterity. Alongside a photo that showed him getting the jab, he added this caption: “Finally got 5G.”

Reynolds is, of course, referring to the much-mutated conspiracy theory that aims to convince people that 5G is somehow responsible for the pandemic. The obviously false claims blame 5G for either directly infecting people with the COVID-19 virus or even weakening people’s immunity. Some people even tried to argue that the crisis was manufactured (according to Snopes) “in order to keep people at home while 5G engineers install the technology everywhere.” All of that stuff is wild and right at home with the QAnon crowd, but Reynolds has the 5G, man, and he’s excited about it. Props to him for not promoting his wireless company in the process.

Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, got her shot, too. “Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me,” she wrote on Instagram. Yeah, I did that (to a pharmacist), too.