Two ‘Sandlot’ Actors Crossed Paths With A Guy Wearing A ‘You’re Killing Me Smalls’ T-Shirt

News & Culture Writer
07.26.18

20th Century Fox

The Sandlot is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and incredibly the ’90s coming-of-age comedy is as popular as ever, as it continues to resonate with each new generation. The film is also infinitely quotable, with lines such as “Legends never die” and “You’re killing me, Smalls!” The latter even recently inspired the Evil Genius Beer Company to name a raspberry shandy after it.

There has also been no shortage of merchandise featuring the “You’re killing me, Smalls!” quote over the years, such as a T-shirt that was being worn by some dude walking through Manhattan on Thursday, who just happened to cross paths with Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls) and Patrick Renna (Hamilton “Ham” Porter) who are apparently still buds after all these years.

“Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us and he had no idea what we were talking about,” Renna captioned a photo of the encounter on Twitter. “Thought I would capture the moment.”

Come on though, really? The guy is still a spitting image of himself a quarter of a century later. Suffice to say, others expressed similar sentiments.

Around The Web

TAGSTHE SANDLOT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 6 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 6 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP