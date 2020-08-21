Sarah Cooper may be best known online for her lip synch videos of Donald Trump, but her prior works are also getting the benefit of her newfound burst of fame. Cooper has parlayed her internet fame into a number of appearances on TV, including a guest spot hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live. But the latest news for the comedian is that her 2018 book will be adapted for television.

Variety reported on Thursday that Cooper’s book, “How To Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings,” would be turned into a sitcom on CBS, with Cooper co-writing and executive producing the series.

In a competitive situation with a penalty attached, Cooper is attached to co-write and executive produce the potential series, with Cindy Chupack onboard as co-writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Nina Tassler, Denise Di Novi, and Joan Boorstein will executive produce under their PatMa Productions banner. CBS Television Studios, where PatMa is under an overall deal, will produce. The series would follow three women at different stages in their careers at a male-dominated company as they help each other navigate modern gender politics in their careers and in their personal lives.

Variety noted that Chupack has worked on a variety of hits, including Emmy-winning work on Sex and the City and Modern Family. It’s the latest bit of good news for Cooper that comes on the heels of her Netflix special, which is slated to arrive this fall. She’s also reportedly writing her third book, an autobiographical take on Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People” for Audible.

