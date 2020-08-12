Sarah Cooper has been dominating social media with her viral impressions of Donald Trump’s bungling efforts to contain the pandemic, and now, she’s taking her game to the next level: Her very own Netflix special. Set to premiere this fall, Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, will be the first comedy special for the writer/comedian whose meteoric rise to fame has been one of the very, very few bright spots to come out of the nationwide quarantines. Via Deadline:

The variety special will feature vignettes “dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects,” according to Netflix. Cooper will be joined by special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more. The special will be directed by Natasha Lyonne and executive produced by Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Lyonne via their Animal Pictures, along with Cooper and Paula Pell.

The announcement of Cooper’s Netflix special on Wednesday seems timed to coincide with her most high-profile gig yet. The viral comedian filled in as a guest-host for Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night where she, naturally, brought along her trademark Trump impressions, but the former Google employee also got a chance to showcase a different side of her personality.

After starting out on TikTok, Cooper’s videos where she lip-synchs President Trump’s often erratic public statements quickly caught the attention of stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Stiller, Halle Berry, Chrissy Teigen, Cher, Jane Lynch, Jerry Seinfeld, Seth Meyers, and Bette Midler. Thanks to each of those celebrities having millions of followers, it didn’t take long for Cooper to become a social media favorite as users eagerly awaited her latest take on the president’s ramblings. In fact, Cooper recently made headlines after Trump threatened to ban TikTok, which prompted many to wonder if the comedian’s scathing videos were behind the president’s rash decision.

