A federal judge appointed by President Donald Trump ruled on Friday that the White House must temporarily reinstate the hard press badge of CNN reporter Jim Acosta, until a final decision can be reached in the court case between the Trump administration and the cable news network. CNN sued the White House earlier this week on grounds that their First and Fifth Amendment right had been violated with the suspension.

While Trump has not yet tweeted his thoughts on the ruling, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement shortly thereafter on Friday, agreeing to reinstate Acosta’s pass while alluding to future stipulations down the road.

“Today, the court made clear that there is no absolute First Amendment right to access the White House. In response to the court, we will temporarily reinstate the reporter’s hard pass. We will also further develop rules and processes to ensure fair and orderly press conferences in the future,” Sanders said. “There must be decorum at the White House.”

No, your eyes are not deceiving you — the very woman whose boss recently called a porn star that he allegedly slept with a “horseface” on Twitter and who once bragged about grabbing women by their genitals has called for “decorum” in the White House. Decorum!

Not surprisingly, many people zeroed in on that word in particular, making jokes and pointing out the hypocrisy in her statement.