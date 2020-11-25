A lot of good news came out of the 2020 national elections. Joe Biden won, defeating possibly the most hated president in U.S. history, for one thing. (There was also, of course, a fair amount of not good news, like Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham conquering their opponents, but let’s focus on the positive for now.) One of the smaller big victories was this: Delaware elected America’s first trans senator, one Sarah McBride. It was a beautiful win, and it will hopefully show trans youth — who are routinely bullied and demonized and worse — that there’s hope for them, too.

But of course, with a bigger profile means a bigger pool of anti-trans bigots to deal with. On Monday, one of them slid into her DMs, attempting to taunt her. But McBride wasn’t having it.

Hope that clears things up. pic.twitter.com/6JjBjG4QAO — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 23, 2020

“I’m confused, are you a boy or a girl?” the person sneeringly asked in a private Twitter message. To which McBride replied, simply, “I’m a senator.” She then screengrabbed the exchange and posted it on public Twitter, along with the message, “Hope that clears things up.”

Before she assumes office in January, McBride will continue her gig as the National Press Secretary of the Human Rights Campaign, and she was one of the major authors of legislation banning discrimination based on gender identity in her home state. She was also, back in 2016, the first trans person to speak at the Democratic National Convention. Clearly she’s ready to do some fighting when she gets to the big house. In the meantime, LGBTQ+ teens have a reason to have hope.

I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too. — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 4, 2020

(Via BuzzFeed)