Can Sarah Palin change her mind, and can she do so for attention on an inexplicably popular Fox News “comedy” show? You betcha.

The last notable Palin pandemic update arrived back in March, when the former VP candidate declared herself to be pro-mask and pro-vax while warning people that “anyone can catch this.” Well, Palin decided to sing a different tune as a Gutfeld! guest with Dr. Drew Pinsky nodding alongside her.

The subject came up with Palin described herself as a “white, common sense conservative.” She added, “I believe in the science and I have not taken the shot,” and she somehow decided to cite Anthony Fauci to support her train of thought. “The Fauci-ism of the day, back then, was if you’ve had Covid (I’ve had Covid) well then mother nature was creating an immunity.” Palin added, “And even today they say you’re 27 percent more immune…” At that point, Dr. Drew backed her up: “27 times.” Palin felt even better about her stance, declaring, “So I want to ask the questions.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci recently declared, “[I]t still is the policy that if you’ve been infected and recovered, that you should get vaccinated.”

No one will probably be able to convince Palin (who is likely pandering to an intended audience at this point) that the doing-my-research claim isn’t working out so well among the unvaccinated. So the dark humor began, including a resurrection of the the (misattributed-yet-believable) “I can see Russia from my house” joke from years back.

She can see Russia from her house. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 17, 2021

She can see Covid from her house. — Alteño (@zwiitt) September 17, 2021

She can see the afterlife from her house. — Cassandra of Troy (@BrynnTannehill) September 17, 2021

she did her research pic.twitter.com/JrlsoBAwe3 — Dad Jokes Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) September 17, 2021

Others were convinced that Palin is lying, given that Fox News is reported to have a mandate about vaccination, although it’s unclear if those requirements apply to guests.

And I guarantee you she's lying — Dr. Ohm 🇺🇲 (@HereToRebuild) September 17, 2021

She’s at fox “news” studios. She’s vaccinated. They vaccinate at trailer parks around the United States! pic.twitter.com/DpGn9etoMK — 🏳️‍🌈 JurryL 🏳️‍🌈 (@JurryL212) September 17, 2021

And cue the horse-medicine jokes as well. What a time we are living in.