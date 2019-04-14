Getty Image

Democrats in Congress are adamant about getting a hold of President Donald Trump’s tax returns one way or another, as evidenced by the House Ways and Means Committee issuing a formal request that the IRS hand over six years of personal and business documents. Those closest to Trump don’t seem particularly concerned that the committee will be successful in seizing the returns, however White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took things to another level by claiming that even if Congress does get Trump’s taxes, they probably, like, won’t even understand them.

Sanders, who no longer holds regular White House press briefings, made the comments on Fox News Sunday when asked by host Chris Wallace whether or not Trump will flat out demand that the IRS not release his taxes. Her response was about par for the course.

“This is a dangerous, dangerous road, and frankly Chris, I don’t think Congress — particularly not this group of congressmen and women — are smart enough to look through the thousands of pages that I would assume that President Trump’s taxes will be.

“My guess is that most of them don’t do their own taxes, and I certainly don’t trust them to look through the decades of success that the president has and determine anything,” she added.