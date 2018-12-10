Getty Image

In light of Kevin Hart’s decision to step down as host of the 2019 Oscars after some homophobic old tweets surfaced, the court of public opinion was split on whether the ultimatum delivered by the Academy was too harsh. On one hand, the subject matter of the tweets was viewed by many as reprehensible — on the other hand they were made nearly a decade ago, and people are certainly capable of change and growth.

In any event, fellow comedian Nick Cannon was one of Hart’s more vocal defenders, retweeting over the weekend a handful of old tweets from Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, and Sarah Silverman, all which contained gay slurs. Cannon was seemingly attempting to point out a double standard, but whether or not he hit the mark is certainly debatable.

Interesting🤔 I wonder if there was any backlash here… https://t.co/0TlNvgYeIj — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

And I fucking love Wreck it Ralph!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/6cHA1EQEkg — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

Though none of the female comedians directly responded to Cannon, Silverman has reacted by retweeting British author Greg Hogben, who offered a detailed explanation (from the perspective of a gay man) for why the tweets dredged up by Cannon are not the same thing.