The past week or so has been rather tame for Donald Trump despite the 91 federal charges against him. He claims to not dwell on the jail thing, but it’s not as though people have forgotten about the indictments. Rather, they are currently more focused on Lauren Boebert’s Beetlejuice-groping gate along with inexplicably related fallout about John Fetterman’s congressional wardrobe. Yet Trump did step in it over the weekend, and the Morning Joe crew didn’t let it slide.

Trump had held one of his regular rallies, where he trailed off and began mixing up facts between Barack Obama and Joe Biden. He then accused Biden of being “cognitively impaired” and “now in charge of dealing with Russia and possible nuclear war.” Not only that, but Trump essentially accused Biden of having dementia while also mentioning that he could start “World War II.”

Yep, he did. And Joe Scarborough cackled over the dramatic music while Trump uttered the “II.” The co-host also declared, “It’s almost like it’s the summer of 1939 all over again… you’d think that they’d want to take out the ‘cognitively impaired’ part of his speeches from now on.”

The Morning Joe panel of guests agreed. It’s surely not a good look to predict that Biden would soon start a war that happened many, many decades ago. Scarborough attempts, for a few seconds, to say that sure, people get tired, and Trump had a long day of campaigning, and maybe that’s why this happened. That diplomacy was all for show, though, and Scarborough doesn’t hide that. Nor does Mika Brzezinski hide her amusement. Trump has yet to comment (on Truth Social, at least) about this glaring historical flub, but he did recently fire off a “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.” Was he talking about 1939 again? No one knows for sure.