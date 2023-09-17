Donald Trump might be going to jail. Most people would be terrified of that, even if they scored some swanky white-collar prison, as a former president certainly would. Reports are that the big guy is, too, which almost makes him seem human. (Almost.) But in public Trump has always tried to appear stronger than he is, even getting mad when Fox News uses photos that show him looking like crap. So of course when asked by a reporter about his potential jail time, he tried to play it cool.

WATCH: Kristen Welker asks former President Trump about the indictments he’s facing and the possibility that he could be sentenced to prison. Welker: “Do you worry about going to jail?” Trump: “I don’t even think about it.” pic.twitter.com/SwfKpJjrOc — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 17, 2023

Trump sat down for a rare mainstream press interview, chatting with Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker for a piece that ran Sunday. When asked if he worries about being thrown in the slammer, he gave a not-very-convincing answer.

“I don’t even think about it,” Trump said. “I’m built a little differently, I guess, because I have had people come up to me and say, ‘How do you do it, sir? How do you do it?’ I don’t even think about it.”

Trump then shifted to the “corrupt” law enforcement he’s “dealing with,” who he claims are “destroying our country” with their “third world indictments.” He also again claimed President Joe Biden ordered Attorney General Merrick Garland to go after him because of his strong polls, which prompted Welker to point out “there’s just no evidence of that.”

He also slammed Biden for allegedly lying about his handicap at golf. “He says he’s a six, he’s not a six,” Trump charged.

Later in the interview (in which he again bragged about how he “aced” a basic cognitive test three years ago), he returned to the idea of losing sleep over his ambiguous future.

“When you say, do I lose sleep? I sleep,” Trump said. “I sleep. Because I truly feel that, in the end, we’re going to win.”